Cannes Film Festival to honour Michael Douglas with honorary Palme d’Or

Hollywood actor Michael Douglas will add to his long list of accolades this month when the Cannes Film Festival awards him an honorary Palme d’Or.

Organisers of cinema’s biggest showcase said on Wednesday they would pay tribute to the two-time Oscar winner at the festival’s opening ceremony on May 16 in recognition of “his brilliant career as well as his engagement for cinema”.

Douglas, 78, is known for a wide-ranging career that includes films such as The China Syndrome, Basic Instinct, Falling Down and Behind the Candelabra, all of which have been screened at Cannes.

“It is always a breath of fresh air to be at Cannes, which has long provided a wonderful platform for bold creators, artistic audacities and excellence in storytelling,” Douglas, also known for Wall Street and Fatal Attraction, said in a statement.

“From my first time here in 1979 for The China Syndrome to my most recent premiere for Behind the Candelabra in 2013, the festival has always reminded me that magic of cinema is not just in what we see onscreen but in its ability to impact people all around the world.”

Past recipients of the award include late French film director Agnes Varda and actor Jodie Foster.

This year’s festival, its 76th edition, will run from May 16 to May 27.

Meanwhile, the jury for the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was announced on Thursday, naming Oscar winner Brie Larson, American actor Paul Dano and French director Julia Ducournau to the nine-member lineup.

Photo: AFP

Organizers had previously said that last year’s Palme d’Or winner, Triangle of Sadness director Ruben Ostlund, would preside over the main competition jury.

The group will select which of the 21 competing films is awarded the top prize at this year’s May 16-27 festival.

Among the contenders are Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Monster, Ken Loach’s The Old Oak and Justine Triet’s Anatomie d’une Chute.

The four-woman and five-man panel also includes Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Menochet, British-Zambian director Rungano Nyoni, Argentinian filmmaker Damian Szifron and French Afghan writer-director Atiq Rahimi.

The jury will announce the winner at the close of the festival on May 27.