NA refers SC judge’s ‘assets beyond means’ case to PAC, inquiry within 15 days

National Assembly session on Thursday met under the chairmanship of NA Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani and referred the matter of Supreme Court of Pakistan Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi assets beyond means case to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) that would submit the investigation report within 15 days.

PMLN senior leader and former speaker of NA Ayaz Sadiq said Pakistan should play its role on this ‘important issue’, adding that, PAC should report within 15 days after investigation.

Ayaz Sadiq PAC will be able to coordinate with other institutions including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and conduct special audit along with the joint team investigation by Auditor General of Pakistan.

Ayaz said there are serious allegations against Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi casting doubts on his asset.

He said SC judge Naqvi should tell about his sources of income and about his tax returns including a plot purchase worth Rs110 million.