Floods from heavy rainfall kill 136 in Rwanda, Uganda

Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rain have killed at least 136 people in Rwanda and Uganda, authorities said on Wednesday.

Rain-induced flooding has killed at least 129 people in Rwanda and seven in Uganda, as rescue operation continues to reach stranded people.

The Rwanda Broadcasting Agency stated that the death toll “continues to rise”.

“This could be the highest disaster-induced death toll to be recorded in the country in the shortest period, according to available records from recent years,” it added.

As per reports, rescuers hunted survivors trapped in homes.

Strong rainstorms started last week, causing flooding and mudslides that swept away several houses across the country.

More rain is coming, warned the met department.

In the past, the government urged the residents living in wetlands and other dangerous areas to relocate.

Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, and the western and northern provinces are, making them vulnerable to landslides during rainy season.