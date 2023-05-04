SC rules injunction on reforms bill to remain in force till further orders

The Supreme Court has issued its written order in its May 2 hearing on the petitions against the judicial reforms bill. It has declared that the injunction given on the bill will remain in force till further orders.

The order states that the attorney general should present the record of the debate on the bill in the joint session of parliament and the National Assembly.

The record of the standing committees in which the bill was discussed should also be presented.

The court also issued notices to the parties concerned in the petitions filed after the bill became a law.

On May 2, the SC resumed hearing on three petitions challenging the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, meant to clip the CJP’s powers of taking suo motu notices and constitute benches.

An eight-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Mazahar Naqvi, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Hassan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Shahid Waheed, heard the case.