Anti-ECP speeches: ‘Come to court to get bail,’ ATC judge tells Imran Khan

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad remarked that if PTI Chairman Imran Khan appears in the court, his interim bail will be extended in the terrorism case registered for making provocative speeches against the election commission.

A petition for exemption from appearance was filed on behalf of the former prime minister.

Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjotha appeared in the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas. He contended that his client has to appear in the Islamabad High Court today for bail in nine cases.

Imran will appear in the high court by 12:30pm and the proceedings will begin at 2:30pm, Panjotha said, adding the PTI chief has security concerns at the Judicial Complex.

The case should be adjourned until a decision of the Islamabad High Court, the lawyer requested.

“Imran Khan will go to the Islamabad High Court after passing through the Judicial Complex,” the judge remarked, adding if he appears in the ATC his bail will be extended.

The prosecutor objected that Imran Khan’s bail was extended earlier also on the basis of his appearance before the high court.

“If he does not appear in the ATC, his exemption and bail extension requests should be dismissed,” the prosecutor sought.