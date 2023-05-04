ATC grants interim bail to Elahi till May 11 for ‘attacking’ police

An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore has granted interim bail to PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi till May 11 in a case of hurling petrol bombs at the police and interfering with official work.

A case against Parvez Elahi and other has been registered at the Ghalib Market police station in Lahore on charges of hurling petrol bombs at the police and interfering in government work.

Granting the interim bail till May 11, the ATC ordered Elahi to join the investigation into the case.

The court has also sought the case record from the police at the next hearing. It also ordered the PTI leader to submit surety bonds of Rs50,000.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Buttar heard the bail petition.

On Wednesday, a Gujrat ATC granted interim bail to Parvez Elahi till May 23 in multiple corruption cases.

The former Punjab chief minister had filed an application for interim bail in two different anti-corruption cases.

The cases have been registered against Parvez Elahi in Gujrat and Gujranwala. In both the cases, the PTI president is alleged to have taken kickbacks in development schemes.