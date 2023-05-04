Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil’s father passes away

Renowned Pakistani actress Nadia Jamil is mourning the loss of her father, who passed away today (May 4), after suffering from a brief illness.

The veteran actress shared the sad news on her Instagram account, where she posted a picture with her father and wrote, “We belong to Allah and to Allah we return”.

“Please pray my beautiful father has a peaceful transition,” she added.

Nadia’s father was reportedly unwell for some time before his passing.

The actress has not yet disclosed any further details about her father’s illness or his funeral arrangements.

A day earlier, the 50-year-old had informed her fans about her father’s critical condition and appealed for prayers.

“My best friend, my Abu, is not well. I’m asking for all the prayers, all healing energy and good vibes from everyone and anyone sending them across,” she wrote.

Many of Nadia’s fans and colleagues expressed their condolences on social media.

Nadia Jamil is one of the most celebrated actresses in Pakistan’s entertainment industry, having acted in numerous television dramas and films. She is known for her versatile acting skills and has won several accolades for her performances over the years.