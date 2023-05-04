Colleagues ‘confess’ to shooting fellow dead over ‘fake’ robbery

The Karachi police claim to have solved a week-old murder case and declared that two men gunned down their fellow at a farmhouse, tried to implicate him in a fake robbery case and also tried to dispose of the body.

According to details, on April 30, police received a call on their 15 helpline about a ‘dacoit’ being killed at a farmhouse in the Bakhshapur area of Memon Goth, Karachi.

According to the informer, later identified as Anas, the ‘suspect’ was shot dead while he was stealing solar panels.

Memon Goth Station House Officer Akram Arain claimed that a police party led by him immediately reached the spot after a few minutes of receiving the call.

He said they saw a 20-year-old man lying unconscious in an injured condition at the farmhouse. Moments later, the father of the injured man and two other men also reached there and shifted him to a hospital in their vehicle where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Arain further said the father, Muhammad Yaseen, claimed his son was not a dacoit and had been murdered by Anas and another man, Raheem Bakhsh, over unknown reasons.

Police took both the suspects into custody and shifted them to the police station. The Memon Goth police registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) against the two on the complaint of Yaseen.

In his statement to police, Yaseen claimed he worked at the HR farmhouse as a gatekeeper. He was not feeling well on April 29 and sent his son, Muhammad Zubair, as his replacement for the day.

He said Zubair was performing his security duty at the main gate of the farmhouse, while Anas, a clerk, and another security guard, Raheem Bakhsh, were present inside.

Yaseen further told the police he received a call from Anas that Zubair had received a bullet wound. Along with his son Jahanzaib and nephew Mehmood, he immediately reached the farmhouse.

Upon reaching the spot, they saw Anas and Raheem standing near his injured son with each carrying weapons.

Yaseen claimed that on seeing them there, the two suspects fled from the scene. They shifted an injured Zubair to a nearby private healthcare center, where doctors pronounced him dead.

SHO Arain claimed that both Anas and Raheem confessed to the murder. However, they claimed, Zubair was shot dead accidentally. Police also found a spent bullet fired from a 30-bore pistol at the crime scene.

Police recovered the murder weapon on the pointation of the suspects.

Arain further said told that both suspect tried to implicate the deceased in a fake robbery case. They called the police’s 15 helpline that a robber had been shot dead while stealing solar panels at the farmhouse.

Both the arrested also tried to dispose of the body at a different location.

According to a medico-legal officer at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center, Zubair died due to excessive bleeding.