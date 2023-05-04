‘Imran-Bushra first nikkah was a fraud’, Aun Chaudhry tells court

PTI disgruntled leader Aun Chaudhry recorded his statement before the Islamabad District and Sessions Court Judge Nasrum Minallah that Imran Khan’s third marriage ceremony and wedding with the Bushra Bibi was based on ‘fraud’.

“Reham Khan was also divorced at the request of Bushra Bibi,” he said.

“Bushra had told Imran Khan that he would marry him and become the Prime Minister,” Aun Chaudhry said.

He claimed Imran Khan was aware that Bushra bibi idat was not completed, but he still got married.

Aun Chaudhry said at the request of Imran Khan, he arranged Kahn’s wedding marriage and arranged Mufti Saeed.

“Mufti Saeed asked for Bushra Bibi for the divorce certificate in front of me at the time of the marriage. When the news of the marriage broke in the media during Eid-ul-Fitr, the ceremony was re-arranged on February 18.”

Earlier in the day, Islamabad District and Sessions Court has approved the application of summoning Aun Chaudhry as a witness In the nikah case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during Eid.

Senior Civil Judge Nasir Minullah Baloch pronounced the reserved judgment.

Aun Chaudhry will now appear as a witness in the marriage case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during Eid.

Imran Khan’s Mufti Saeed has already recorded the statement and claimed that

Read More: Imran said he’ll become PM if he married Bushra bibi, claims nikahkhwan

The nikahkhwan, who solemnized the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, told the Islamabad District and Sessions Court that according to the PTI chief, there was a prediction that if he married Bushra bibi, he would become the prime minister.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed Khan—nikahkhwan—recorded his statement before the district and sessions court in the illegal marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra bibi.

Mufti claimed that Imran contacted him over the phone on January 1, 2018, asking him to solemnize his marriage with Bushra bibi.

The PTI chief took him to a house in DHA Lahore where a woman identified herself as Bushra bibi’s sister, Saeed claimed, adding that, he asked the woman if Bushra bibi’s nikah could be solemnized as per Shariah.

He told the court that the woman told him that all the conditions of the Shariah for Bushra bibi’s marriage were fulfilled.

On the woman’s assurance, Mufti Saeed solemnized the nikah on January 1, 2018. After marriage, Imran and Bushra Bibi started living together in Islamabad.

Saeed further claimed Imran Khan contacted him again in February that year, requesting him to conduct another nikah with Bushra on the pretext that the first time her iddat had not been completed.

“Imran Khan himself said the first nikah was illegal,” Mufti Saeed claimed.