Court accepts Aun Chaudhry’s appearance plea as witness in Khan’s nikah case

Islamabad District and Sessions Court has approved the application of summoning Aun Chaudhry as a witness In the nikah case against Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during Eid

Senior Civil Judge Nasir Minullah Baloch pronounced the reserved judgment.

Aun Chaudhry will now appear as a witness in the marriage case of Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi during Eid.

Imran Khan’s Mufti Saeed has already recorded the statement and claimed that

Read More: Imran said he’ll become PM if he married Bushra bibi, claims nikahkhwan

The nikahkhwan, who solemnized the marriage of former prime minister Imran Khan, told the Islamabad District and Sessions Court that according to the PTI chief, there was a prediction that if he married Bushra bibi, he would become the prime minister.

Mufti Muhammad Saeed Khan—nikahkhwan—recorded his statement before the district and sessions court in the illegal marriage case against Imran Khan and Bushra bibi.

Mufti claimed that Imran contacted him over the phone on January 1, 2018, asking him to solemnize his marriage with Bushra bibi.

The PTI chief took him to a house in DHA Lahore where a woman identified herself as Bushra bibi’s sister, Saeed claimed, adding that, he asked the woman if Bushra bibi’s nikah could be solemnized as per Shariah.

He told the court that the woman told him that all the conditions of the Shariah for Bushra bibi’s marriage were fulfilled.

On the woman’s assurance, Mufti Saeed solemnized the nikah on January 1, 2018. After marriage, Imran and Bushra Bibi started living together in Islamabad.

Saeed further claimed Imran Khan contacted him again in February that year, requesting him to conduct another nikah with Bushra on the pretext that the first time her iddat had not been completed.

“Imran Khan himself said the first nikah was illegal,” Mufti Saeed claimed.