Chaudhry Shujaat to remain PML-Q president, ECP rules

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its decision on the presidency of the PML-Q. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain will remain the party head.

The Election Commission of Pakistan also declared the amendment to the PML-Q constitution null and void.

During a related election commission injunction, the constitutional amendment was illegal, the ECP announced.

The ECP rejected former PML-Q MNA Chaudhry Wajahat’s request to amend the party constitution.

After joining the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and some of his associates approached the commission to remove Chaudhry Shujaat from the PML-Q presidency, but the commission rejected their request.

In February, former chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi joined the PTI formally, along with 10 former party lawmakers. Elahi made the announcement at a press conference along with PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry.

He said he will always support PTI chief Imran Khan, and never do anything that harms his new party.

In January, the ECP had restored Chaudhry Shujaat as the party president on his petition amid an ongoing tussle with his cousin Parvez Elahi over the position.

The commission declared the dismissal of Chaudhry Shujaat contradictory to the party’s constitution.