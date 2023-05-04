Man drilled hole in his own skull to stay ‘constantly high’

A man drilled a hole in his own skull so he could stay high all the time.

As scary as it sounds, the man, named Joe Mellen, attempted this procedure not once, not twice, but three times before he finally succeeded.

In his book borehole, Mellen begins the text with: “This is the story of how I ended up drilling a hole in my head to get permanently high”.

“I heard about this guy who had drilled a hole in his own head and I was like, ‘Well, he must be a nutcase!’” the Brit said to an outlet.

Despite the dangers, Mellen, former member of the Swinging Sixties acid revolution, claimed that the procedure was a success and that he was able to achieve a constant high.

It took three attempts for Joe to break through his skull and achieve nirvana, starting off with a grisly procedure with a hand-held drill in 1969.

He became interested in the bizarre concept of trepanation, also known as trepanning, in 1965 while on vacation in Ibiza.

Those unversed, trepanation is considered one of the oldest surgical procedures known to man and involves drilling or scraping a circular piece of bone from the human skull.

According to Mellen, he was introduced to the idea by a man named Bart Huges, who would later become his mentor in the process. Mellen claimed that trepanation would allow more oxygen to flow into the brain, resulting in a permanent high.

Despite the dangerous and potentially lethal nature of the procedure, Mellen was determined to try it for himself.

The procedure was incredibly risky, as drilling too deeply or in the wrong location could result in severe brain damage or death.

His third attempt took place in 1970, which lasted “a total of half an hour including the clean-up work”.

The 76-year-old man says poor blood flow restricts the intelligence of every adult.

However, medical professionals have warned that trepanation is not a safe or effective way to achieve a high and that it can have severe and potentially life-threatening consequences.

“At the time I was broke and couldn’t afford an electric drill, so I bought a hand trephine at a surgical instrument store,” joe recalls.

The man described the instrument as “a bit like a corkscrew, but with a toothed ring at the bottom.”

“I did it at night and went to bed at 11pm feeling good and I could still feel it when I woke up the next morning. And then I realized, ‘This is it. It is finished’.”