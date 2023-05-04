ANF takes down 45kg hashish ‘super cartel’ in Peshawar

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Thursday in a massive raid foiled smuggling attempt of 45 kg 600 grams hashish and recovered it from a car in Peshawar’s Hayatabad.

ANF authorities arrested two suspects from Peshawar in the same raid.

In a separate incident 850 grams of hashish was recovered from the suspect near Tramadi Chowk in Islamabad while 600 grams of hashish recovered from a car near Haripur railway road while accused has been arrested.

ANF teams also seized 8 kg heroin from a car near Faisalabad Amirpura and arrested two suspects.

In a separate massive raid, 12 kg of heroin recovered from accused at Chaman Friendship Gate check post.

ANF spokesman said ANF conduced an operation at the bus stop near Quetta Sariab Road in which more than 7 kilos of hashish recovered from two women smugglers.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the arrested accused.

