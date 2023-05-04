US entrepreneurs to set up first-of-its-kind ‘bee museum’ in Pakistan

Saving bees and promoting raw honey has been a driving passion of Haroon Rasheed and Chris Rasheed – entrepreneurs and founders of ‘Bee Happy Raw Honey’, based in California, US.

Every year, they gift all of their honey to friends, neighbors and first responders.

In 2022, Haroon and Pakistan-based businessman Omer Ali Malik agreed to set up ‘Serena Bee Museum’, where the latter offered a precious piece of land at Neelishang – a premiere mountain resort in the heart of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – where he is currently constructing a resort-style estate development project.

Mr Malik, who has come to share Haroon’s concerns about the environment, expressed his desire to develop a ‘bee museum’ to educate the current and future generations about the benefits of planting fruit trees and bee-friendly plants.

The first prototype of the museum has already been delivered in Lahore, and its designs are almost in the final stages, as the ground-breaking ceremony is expected to be held by the end of this year.

Haroon is planning to take the bee museum and bee sanctuary to the Solano/Sonoma county area in California, US. This would provide a place to educate people about bees, the importance of their existence and provide training to new beekeepers and engage a new generation to the importance and joys of beekeeping.