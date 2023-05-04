ATC extends PTI chief, other leaders’ interim bail in two cases till May 16

An Anti-Terrorism Court in Lahore accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for one-day exemption from appearance, while also extended his interim bail in two cases till May 16.

The court was hearing Imran Khan’s petition for interim bail in the cases of arson at Zaman Park and violence on police during an ‘operation’ at the PTI chief’s Lahore residence.

Also Read: Judicial Complex vandalism: Imran, PTI leaders’ interim bail extended till 17th

Judge Ijaz Ahmed of the ATC heard the interim bail pleas.

Earlier, the former prime minister had decided not to appear in the special anti-terrorism court, and his lawyers filed a request for exemption from appearance.

Also Read: LHC refuses to issue orders against arresting Elahi

The petition stated that Imran Khan has to appear before the Islamabad High Court for an interim bail in nine cases.

It sought exemption from appearance for a day. Imran’s interim bail is set to expire today.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry was also granted an extension in his interim bail in the same cases. He also failed to appear in court.

Fawad’s lawyer took the plea that negotiations between the PTI and government are underway and his client is part of the negotiating team.

The court granted him exemption from appearance and extended his interim bail plea, along with that of Farrukh Habib, Hammad Azhar and other party leaders, till May 16.