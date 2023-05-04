Imran Khan set to appear in IHC today for bail in nine cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to hear Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s bail applications in nine cases.

The former premier is currently on his way to Islamabad through the motorway.

Two of the cases will be heard by a single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, while seven will be heard by a two-member division bench, headed by the chief justice, due to the terrorism provisions.

Proceedings in all the cases are scheduled to begin at 2:30pm.

On the previous hearing, the court had extended Imran Khan’s interim bail till today. His lawyer Salman Safdar had assured the court that Imran Khan will appear today in any case.

The former prime minister is scheduled to appear in the court along with his legal team. Heavy contingents of police and other security agencies will be deployed.

Imran Khan will reportedly depart for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in a short while

Strict security arrangements have been ensured by the district administration and police.

The entry of lawyers and journalists to Court Room No 1 will be ensured through a special pass, a circular issued in this regard stated.

Employees of the Islamabad High Court, judicial staff will be exempted from the pass, 15 lawyers will be allowed inside the courtroom with Imran Khan, the circular added.

Moreover, 10 lawyers from the attorney general and advocate general’s office will be able to go to the courtroom, 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association will be allowed inside the courtroom, the instructions stated.

Any unrelated person will be barred from entering the court premises.

The Islamabad Capital Police spokesperson said Section 144 is in force in the city due to Imran Khan’s court appearance.

“Any kind of gathering will be illegal,” he stressed, adding there will be a diversion on G10 Project Mor and Aun Mohammad Rizvi Road.

Over a 1,000 policemen have been deployed around the high court.