Imran Khan gets bail in all nine cases from IHC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan protective bail in seven cases registered under terrorism charges, while it extended his interim bail in two other cases.

The interim bail was extended till May 9 in two cases, while Imran’s protective bail in seven terrorism cases was also approved, and he was ordered to approach the Anti-Terrorism Court within 10 days.

The former premier reached the court in a wheelchair after lawyers applied for permission to allow his vehicle to enter the court premises.

During the proceedings of a division bench on interim bail plea in two cases, the chief justice remarked that there should be no impression that someone wants to make an arrest here, adding no arrests can be made inside the high court compound.

“I am sure the government will not do anything like this, nor should it,” Chief Justice Aamir Farooq remarked.

The CJ also noted that during yesterday’s hearing, the PTI chief’s lawyer had applied for exemption from appearance.

“If you seek exemption on medical grounds, attach a medical certificate from a government hospital. You know a private hospital certificate has no legal status,” Chief Justice Farooq observed.

The counsel requested for adjournment in both court cases till their transfer to a lower court.

“I have to pronounce a decision on Imran Khan’s request for trial through video link,’ the CJ responded. “The law has to be settled on this issue, so please assist.”

You are giving them sweet relief, Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon What do you want to be? Laughter in the courtroom on the response of the Chief Justice

Earlier during the proceedings on bail plea in seven cases, Imran Khan’s lawyer expressed fear that the situation outside the court showed something grave would happen.

The advocate general claimed Imran Khan’s medical report was not genuine.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry told the bench that only Imran Khan was following court orders.

He then got into an argument with Advocate General Jahangir Jadoon, at which the court expressed annoyance.

Two of the nine cases were scheduled to be heard by a single bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq, and seven by a two-member division bench, headed by the chief justice, due to the terrorism provisions.

Proceedings in all the cases were scheduled to begin at 2:30pm.

On the previous hearing, the court had extended Imran Khan’s interim bail till today. His lawyer Salman Safdar had assured the court that Imran Khan will appear today in any case.

The former prime minister is scheduled to appear in the court along with his legal team. Heavy contingents of police and other security agencies will be deployed.

Imran Khan will reportedly depart for Islamabad from his Zaman Park residence in a short while

Strict security arrangements have been ensured by the district administration and police.

The entry of lawyers and journalists to Court Room No 1 will be ensured through a special pass, a circular issued in this regard stated.

Employees of the Islamabad High Court, judicial staff will be exempted from the pass, 15 lawyers will be allowed inside the courtroom with Imran Khan, the circular added.

Moreover, 10 lawyers from the attorney general and advocate general’s office will be able to go to the courtroom, 30 members of the Islamabad High Court Journalists Association will be allowed inside the courtroom, the instructions stated.

Any unrelated person will be barred from entering the court premises.

The Islamabad Capital Police spokesperson said Section 144 is in force in the city due to Imran Khan’s court appearance.

“Any kind of gathering will be illegal,” he stressed, adding there will be a diversion on G10 Project Mor and Aun Mohammad Rizvi Road.

Over a 1,000 policemen have been deployed around the high court.