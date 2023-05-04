FM Bilawal meets Russian counterpart ahead of Goa SCO Summit

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa, India.

Both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral, regional, and international issues.

During the meeting, Bilawal assured Lavrov of Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening cooperation in areas such as food security, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

He emphasized that the SCO provided a platform to explore new avenues of collaboration and coordination with Russia.

Bilawal arrives in India

On Thursday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived in Goa, India via a special Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Saab 2000 flight to lead the Pakistani delegation at SCO CFM 2023 summit.

Upon his arrival at the Goa airport, he was welcomed by Indian authorities.

This marks the first visit by a Pakistani foreign minister to India in the past 12 years.

Bilawal first interaction with international media

The foreign minister expressed his immense satisfaction upon his arrival in Goa, India.

Prior to his departure, he had consulted with political leaders including JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Ameer Jamaat e Islami (JI) Siraj ul Haq, Balochistan National Party chief Akhtar Mengal, and leader Tahir Bizinjo.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had ensured all necessary arrangements were in place.

Read More: Bilawal Bhutto reaffirms bilateral cooperation with Turkiye

Read More: Bilawal terms restoration of diplomatic ties between Iran, Saudi Arabia important for regional peace

It is noteworthy that Bilawal had previously traveled from Islamabad to Karachi for his flight to India.

Video message

In a video message posted prior to departing for India, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expressed his commitment to the charter of the SCO and his anticipation of constructive discussions with his counterparts from friendly countries.

According to SAMAA TV correspondent Sumaira Khan’s report from Goa, Indian media is covering and giving importance to the foreign minister’s visit.

The foreign minister will also hold bilateral talks on the sidelines.

Bilawal’s special plane to land Goa International Airport

s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s airplane was allotted a route to Goa International Airport.

During a weekly press conference last week, Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch had stated that Bhutto was attending the SCO CFM meeting at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

“Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the spokesperson had said.

Read More: Pakistan committed to SCO charter, multilateralism: PM Shehbaz

What is SCO?

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) was formed in 2001. Its members include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, and four central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.