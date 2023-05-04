FM Bilawal departs for India’s Goa to attend SCO Summit 2023

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has departed for India’s Goa city on Thursday via special plane to lead Pakistan delegation at Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit 2023.

FM had had consulted with political leaders before departing to India via special flight from Karachi to Goa.

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has completed all preparations in this regard. Bilawal traveled from Islamabad to Karachi for his departure to India.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, in a video message posted, before departing to India said, “On my way to Goa India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan’s strong commitment to the charter of SCO.”

Bilawal said during his visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, “I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries.”

The foreign minister telephoned JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddique, Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq, BNP chief Akhtar Mengal, Balochistan National Party leader Tahir Banjo and took them into confidence regarding his participation SCO summit in India.

Bilawal’s special plane to land Goa International Airport

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India and Bhutto’s plane has been allotted route to Goa International Airport.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has completed the arrangements and Bilawal Bhutto will be accompanied by a delegation.

He will depart for India at 11am for ‘historic’ visit.

During a weekly press conference last week, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch stated that Bhutto is attending the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting at the invitation of India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. “Our participation at the meeting reflects Pakistan’s continued commitment to the SCO charter and process and the importance that Pakistan accords to the region in its foreign policy priorities,” the spokesperson said.

What is SCO?

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was formed in 2001. Its members include India, Russia, China, Pakistan, and four central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017.