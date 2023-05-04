All-weather friend: China's FM to reach Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister H.E. Qin Gang would pay an official visit to Pakistan on 5 and 6 May 2023.

This would be his first official visit to Pakistan since assuming office.

In a statement issued by Foreign Office said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

The Strategic Dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas. The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

It is pertinent to note that FM Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is also visiting to India to attend the Shanghai Corporation Organization Summitt. He will reach Goa on Thursday.