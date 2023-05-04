Imran urges people to come out on streets to express solidarity with judges

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday asked nation to converge in their respective villages and neighborhoods to express solidarity with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and the Supreme Court on Saturday.

These views were expressed by Imran Khan in a video statement that was shared on Twitter by senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Fawad Chaudhary on the social networking website Twitter.

The former prime minister said that the country is currently standing at a decisive point, and the opposition is frightened of losing the election as the country grapples with historic inflation and unemployment, and the mafia’s grip on the nation grows stronger.

Imran Khan stated that the opposition parties are afraid of losing the election, which is why they are trying to violate the Constitution. He also accused the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of attempting to undermine the Supreme Court, adding that the opposition is running a campaign against the Chief Justice and the judges of the apex court.

In a call to action, Imran Khan urged people to step out of their homes one hour before sunset on Saturday and demonstrate in their streets, neighborhoods, and villages to protect the constitution and secure a better future for their children.