PM Shehbaz reaches London to attend King Charles’s coronation ceremony

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has reached London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles-III.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Pakistani High Commissioner in United Kingdom and Special Representative of British Foreign Minister.

He will participate in the Commonwealth Heads of State meeting. The Prime Minister will participate in the coronation ceremony on the invitation of the heads of countries.

Mr Sharif will also attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit as well as engage with other world leaders bilaterally.

The premier will also meet former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in London.

During the meeting, consultation will be held on differences between the allied parties regarding holding elections on the same day in the country. Apart from this, they will also hold consultation on whether or not to participate in the election as an alliance with the allied parties.

In addition to the one-on-one meeting between the PML-N supremo and the prime minister, a party meeting will also be held, in which Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and other party leaders will participate through video link.