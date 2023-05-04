Watch Live
Pakistan

Chinese FM to arrive on May 5 on maiden visit

FM Bilawal and his Chinese counter will co-chair 4th round of ‘Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue’
Samaa Web Desk May 04, 2023
At the invitation of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, China’s State Councillor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang would pay an official visit to Pakistan on May 5-6.

It would be the maiden official visit Qin Gang to Pakistan since assuming office, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and State Councillor Qin Gang will co-chair the 4th round of the ‘Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue’.

The strategic dialogue is a structured mechanism that reviews bilateral cooperation in key areas.

“The two sides will reaffirm the abiding vitality of the all-weather strategic cooperative partnership; develop a roadmap for multidimensional cooperation between Pakistan and China; and discuss the evolving regional and global landscape,” it was further added.

The 3rd round of Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue took place in July 2021 in Chengdu, China.

Pakistan

China

FM Bilawal

