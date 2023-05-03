K-Pop Star Kai of EXO announces military enlistment, surprising fans

Fans of the popular K-pop group EXO were taken aback by the sudden announcement from SM Entertainment, the group’s management company, that member Kim Jong-in, known by his stage name Kai, will join the military on May 11. The news came as a shock to fans who were eagerly anticipating EXO’s comeback this year.

SM Entertainment confirmed that it will respect Kai’s decision to serve in the military and that the time and location of his enlistment will not be revealed. The company’s official fan community page posted the news, stating that due to recent changes in regulations from the Military Manpower Administration, Kai will receive basic military training and then serve as a public service worker.

The post also mentioned that out of respect for Kai’s desire to enlist quietly, there will be no special event on the day of his enlistment, and fans were asked for their understanding. SM Entertainment added that they will inform fans about EXO’s upcoming album once details are sorted out.

Fans took to social media to express their surprise and disappointment, with some saying they cannot imagine EXO updates without Kai, while others lamented the 640 days they will have to wait for his return.

Despite the unexpected news, fans have shown their support for Kai’s decision to serve his country, which is mandatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea. Many fans have also expressed their hope for a successful return and a possible reunion with the rest of the group.

Kai is the second member of EXO to enlist in the military, following Xiumin who enlisted in 2019. SM Entertainment has not yet announced when the remaining members will enlist, but fans will undoubtedly be eagerly waiting for their return.