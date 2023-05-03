Karachi gas cylinder explosion claims one life, injures another

A man was killed and another wounded in a gas cylinder blast in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi on Wednesday.

As per the details garnered, a house in Mahmoodabad TP-2 was rocked by a loud explosion, prompting police to rush to the site and cordon off the area around the affected residence.

Following the blast, rescue teams swiftly arrived at the location and have reportedly transported one individual’s body and one injured person to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center.

The deceased individual has been identified as Faiz Muhammad son of Qadir, aged 45, while the injured person has been identified as Munawar son of Javed, aged 40. As a result of the explosion, a section of the house has also collapsed entirely.

Eyewitnesses reported that the blast was of such magnitude that it shattered windows in neighboring buildings.

The nature of the explosion remains uncertain, with conflicting accounts being reported.

Preliminary reports suggest that the explosion was caused by a gas cylinder detonation within the residence. However, there are other accounts that suggest the blast may have resulted from a buildup of gas within the supply line.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of District East told Sama Digital that the blast was caused by either a ruptured gas cylinder or an accumulation of gas in the supply line. However, law enforcement authorities have reportedly uncovered insufficient evidence to support these theories, leading some to consider alternative explanations.

Zubair Nazir stated that the bomb disposal squad has been summoned to the site of the incident. Until the team has completed its investigation, it cannot be ascertained whether the explosion was the result of a gas cylinder detonation or an act of sabotage.