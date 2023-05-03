Punjab Court stays release of ‘Jodi Teri Meri’ based on Amar Singh Chamkila’s biopic

A court in Ludhiana, Punjab, has halted the release of the Punjabi biopic film, ‘Jodi Teri Meri’, starring Diljit Dosanjh as the late Punjabi singer, Amar Singh Chamkila, and his second wife, Amarjot Kaur. The order was issued by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Karandeep Kaur, and the film was scheduled for release on May 5th.

The judge has ordered the issue of summons to the film’s cast, including Dosanjh and actress Nimrat Khaira, along with the wife of Chamkila, Gurmail Kaur, and producers Karaj Gill of Rhythm Boyz Entertainment Pvt Ltd and Daljit Thind of Daljit Motions Films. They must appear in court on May 8th for the next hearing.

The court order came a few weeks after another court in Ludhiana had stopped the “broadcast, release, and streaming” of another biopic on the couple, titled ‘Chamkila’. The court’s decision was based on a prima facie case made by plaintiff Ishdeep Randhawa, and the balance of convenience was in his favor. The order stated that if the defendants were not restrained from releasing the film, then an irreparable loss would be caused to the plaintiff, which could not be compensated with any cost.

Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were assassinated on March 8, 1988, during the militancy in Punjab. The court order has restrained the defendants from releasing the film on May 5th, except in due course of law until the next date of hearing on May 8th. The decision has caused a stir among the fans who were eagerly awaiting the film’s release. However, the court’s decision has been praised by those who believe that the biopic may cause tension in the region due to the couple’s controversial past.

The biopic, ‘Jodi Teri Meri’, has been under scrutiny for quite some time, with several controversies surrounding its release. The court’s decision has sparked a debate about the freedom of speech and expression, and whether the film should be allowed to release despite the controversy. The case highlights the challenges filmmakers face when dealing with sensitive topics that could be seen as provocative or controversial in certain regions. The case also raises questions about how the courts should balance the interests of the filmmakers and the public with those of the people who could be potentially affected by the film.