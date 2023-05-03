Two arrested in Karachi for killing coworker

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead a fellow worker at a farmhouse in Memon Goth area Bakhshapur, Karachi.

On April 30, a man named Anas made a phone call to the police helpline 15 Madadgar, claiming that a dacoit had been shot dead inside the farmhouse while stealing plates of solar panels. However, upon reaching the scene, police found a 20-year-old man lying unconscious in an injured condition.

The victim was later identified as Muhammad Zubair, the son of the gatekeeper at the farmhouse.

The father of the deceased, Muhammad Yaseen, has claimed that his son was not a dacoit and was murdered by the caller, Anas, and another man named Raheem Bakhsh for unknown reasons.

He reported that Zubair was performing security duty at the main gate of the farmhouse when he was shot. Yaseen further alleged that when he and his family reached the farmhouse after receiving a call from Anas, they saw him and Raheem standing near his injured son. Anas was reportedly carrying a pistol, while Raheem was holding a repeater.

The suspects attempted to escape upon seeing Yaseen and his family arrive.

However, Zubair was shifted to a nearby private hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

The police have registered a case against both suspects under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) on the complaint of Muhammad Yaseen.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the murder, but claimed that it was an accidental fire.

However, police found an empty 30 bore pistol at the crime scene, and the suspects later pointed out the murder weapon. They had initially tried to hide the body and implicate Zubair in a fake robbery case.

According to SHO Akram Arain of Memon Goth police station, a medico-legal officer at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre has stated that Zubair died due to excessive bleeding.

The suspects have been remanded into police custody while further investigations are underway.