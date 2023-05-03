‘Tere Bin’: Is Murtasim losing his self-respect?

The Pakistani drama “Tere Bin” has captured the attention of viewers with its intriguing storyline and compelling characters. While Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Murtasim has received praise for his handsome looks and talent, there is another character who deserves recognition - Khan Murtasim Khan.

Khan’s entry into the show was phenomenal, and viewers were impressed by his strength and stubbornness. However, as the drama progresses, it seems that Khan may not be the character that the makers intended him to be.

One of the main issues with Khan is his lack of self-respect. He cannot speak up for himself and always gets told off by his mother or his wife. Even when he was asked to become the “gaddinasheen” and abandon his real passion, he complied without protest. This lack of self-respect is evident in the way he interacts with his wife, Meerab, who never respects his decisions.

For example, when Meerab defied him in front of a whole panchayat, Khan did not react, despite being Khan Murtasim Khan. He also allowed Meerab to meet her ex-friend, who was in love with her, and even went to his house. When confronted, Meerab said she had done nothing wrong, and Khan did nothing but look miserable and fire his gun in the air.

Furthermore, Khan always seems to be begging for Meerab’s love and affection, even though it is clear that she does not reciprocate his feelings. This is evident when Meerab made his sister elope, and he did not react strongly. While everyone in the scenario is at fault from different points of view, Meerab simply tried to destroy her husband and sent her sister-in-law with a man she does not know.

Khan’s lack of self-respect is also evident in the way he signed a contract not to consummate his marriage with Meerab. While he did it to maintain his “izzat,” he went against his own izzat by signing it despite being in a powerful position.

In conclusion, while Wahaj Ali’s portrayal of Murtasim has received praise, Khan Murtasim Khan’s character deserves recognition for his phenomenal entry and his portrayal of strength and stubbornness. However, as the drama progresses, it seems that Khan lacks basic self-respect, which detracts from his character. This lack of self-respect is evident in his interactions with Meerab and his inability to stand up for himself.