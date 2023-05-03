Audible releases trailer for Hindi podcast series Marvel’s Wastelanders

Audible has unveiled the series trailer for its new Hindi Audible Original podcast series, Marvel’s Wastelanders. The series is set in a dark alternate future of the Marvel Universe where villains have won and superheroes are just a distant memory.

The trailer provides a first look into the world of the dystopian series, which comprises six seasons, each featuring a different Marvel Superhero. The first season, Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord, will premiere exclusively on Audible on June 28, 2023, with subsequent seasons releasing throughout 2023 and 2024.

The cast for Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord includes notable Indian actors Saif Ali Khan as Peter Quill, Vrajesh Hirjee as Rocket, Sushant Divgikr as Cora, Anangsha Biswas as The Collector, Maninee De as Emma Frost and Harjeet Walia as Kraven the Hunter.

Details regarding casting and premiere dates for other installments in the Marvel’s Wastelanders series, such as Hawkeye, Black Widow, Wolverine, Doom, and Marvel’s Wastelanders, will be released at a later date. Marvel’s Wastelanders originally launched in June 2021 as an English-language series, but this Hindi-language edition is the first of its kind.

Marvel’s Wastelanders: Star-Lord will be accessible to all Audible members for unlimited listening beginning on June 28, 2023. The Audible membership costs INR 199 per month and offers access to over 200,000 audiobooks, podcasts, and Audible Originals. With this upcoming audio epic, Audible continues to position itself as a leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling.