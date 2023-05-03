Lahore becomes pithole of unclaimed bodies

In the last four months, 163 unclaimed bodies were discovered in Lahore.

On May 2, the Edhi Foundation organized a collective funeral prayer for thirteen of the bodies which were then buried in the Saggian graveyard.

These bodies were found in various parts of Lahore and placed in cold storage rooms at Jinnah Hospital, Mayo Hospital, and Services Hospital due to a lack of identification.

As the number of bodies increased and the cold storage rooms filled up, the decision was made to bury the unclaimed bodies.

The three hospitals in the provincial capital can only accommodate a total of 84 bodies: Mayo Hospital, 46; Jinnah Hospital, 25; and the cold storage room in General Hospital, eight.

Details show that three unclaimed bodies were discovered in Qila Gujjar Singh on April 13th and two on April 29.

In March, one body each was found in the areas of Shafiqabad, Bhati Gate, Mustafabad, Sherakot, Ichra, Nawab Town, Wahdat Colony, Naseerabad, and Manawan on March 31, March 8, April 10, March 6, April 27, April 26, March 28, April 14, and April 27, respectively.

The Railways Police found one body on April 27.

Faisal Jarral, Edhi Foundation Lahore-Zone Incharge, informed SAMAA Digital that the foundation arranges collective funerals for the unclaimed bodies at the request of the police.

He stated that the foundation provides coffins and transportation for the unclaimed bodies, but the concerned police are responsible for arranging burial space in the graveyard.

Akbar Suffa Welfare Society (ASWS), a non-governmental organization (NGO) President Malik Akbar, revealed that they conduct weekly burials for unclaimed bodies in Lahore.

The NGO has acquired sixteen canals of land in Saggian graveyard for this cause.

Akbar claimed that the NGO started these burials last year, and now the police formally request the NGO to make arrangements for burial every week. Tuesday is now designated for this cause.

According to the ASWS president, they arranged the burial of thirteen unclaimed bodies recently. He revealed that the Edhi Foundation provides coffin and transportation while the NGO arranges space in the graveyard.

Akbar stated that they have buried 163 bodies this year and added that there is no graveyard dedicated to unclaimed bodies in the provincial capital.

He urges that a separate graveyard is needed for this purpose as all graveyards in the city are occupied.

When the police find a body within their jurisdiction, they transport it to the hospital for a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Once the medico-legal formalities are completed, the body is transported to cold storage.

The police take fingerprints and send them to the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) for identification and to a record room to check the deceased’s previous criminal record.

The police then issue an advertisement to locate the heirs and ultimately declare it unclaimed.