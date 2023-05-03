Kevin Costner, Christine Baumgartner to divorce after 17 years of marriage

Kevin Costner and his wife, Christine Baumgartner, are getting a divorce after nearly 17 years of marriage. Baumgartner has filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple has three children together, while Costner has four children from previous relationships. In a statement to the media, Costner’s representative confirmed the split and asked for privacy for the family during this difficult time.

Costner and Baumgartner got married in September 2004, after dating for six years. Baumgartner was upfront about wanting to start a family, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2007. This is Costner’s second marriage, after his 16-year marriage to Cindy Silva ended in divorce in 1994.

Despite rumors that Costner may be leaving his role in the popular TV series “Yellowstone” to focus on directing and starring in an upcoming Western film, Paramount’s president of development and production is “very confident” that Costner will return to the show. The second half of season 5, which was expected to return with new episodes in the summer of 2023, has not yet resumed production.

Last April, it was confirmed that Matthew McConaughey would be a part of the Yellowstone franchise in a new spinoff. Costner has been keeping busy with his role in the series and has been optimistic about his relationship with Baumgartner. In an interview last year, he said that their partnership had come into focus during the pandemic and that they have been dealing with their family and home like a river: “You’ve just got to get into the flow of it. And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it’s going to have to work with what the day brings.”

The news of the split comes after Costner spoke fondly of his wife in November 2022, saying that she made their home prettier and warmer with her little gestures. Costner’s representative has asked for the family’s privacy to be respected during this difficult time.