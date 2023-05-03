‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’ on Netflix: Insight into modern relationships by man-child’s perspective

Luv Ranjan’s new romantic comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar” explores the anxieties and frustrations of modern relationships from the perspective of a man-child. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is now streaming on Netflix. It features a scam run by two brothers, who break up couples who are no longer interested in each other.

Ranbir’s character, nicknamed Mickey, is a 30-year-old man who plays his cards right and pays his bills by running this business, which his parents do not know about. He meets Tinni, and they fall in love during a bachelor trip, but he does not tell her about his main source of income.

The movie’s main characters and supporting cast talk non-stop and without a full stop, with long, dialogue-heavy scenes attempting to convey how the modern generation expresses and conveys their frustrations, doubts, and anxieties.

The film features paper-thin characters with no inner lives, and the people react in the same hackneyed way, whether they’re talking to their friends or their mothers. These are cardboard cutouts without personality, where there is no difference between intention and expression.

The film explores Mickey’s inability to deal with crises like a grown-up, as he continually plays the blame game and runs away rather than confront issues. The male protagonist’s standpoint is the only one explored, with the film interested only in acknowledging the point that modern relationships are a ball game, not delving into it. The movie represents a generation too feather-headed to make its own decisions.

