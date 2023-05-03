Reference filed against Imran, Saqib Nisar and Asad over audio leaks

A reference was filed in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan, former chief justice Justice (retd) Saqib Nisar and PTI senior leader Asad Umar over leaked audio regarding selling party tickets for elections.

The reference filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Malik Ahmad Khan and Ataullah Tarar under Election Act 2017 and Article-218(3) of the constitution.

The list of PTI ticket holders along with other documents was also presented,, and Imran Khan, Saqib Nisar and Asad Umar have been made respondents in the reference.

The reference prayed for legal action over allegations of corruption, corrupt practices, and bribery in exchange of tickets, adding that the buying and selling of party tickets for Punjab Assembly election is going on.

It has been pleaded in the reference that a party is tainting the sacred segment of politics by corrupting tickets, adding that the ECP should take action for against the PTI for violating the constitution, law and the Election Act. It further added that the audios have revealed that the said persons were directly involved in the crime.

The text of the reference further states that Imran Khan himself gave party tickets last week, and it has been admitted in the audio leaks that Saqib Nisar is involved in the deal, while the former CJP, PTI leaders Ejaz Chaudhary and Asad Umar facilitated the crime. The ECP should investigate the matter and punish the accused.

Furthermore, the commission was also urged to remove Imran Khan from the PTI chairmanship and conduct an investigation into this matter.