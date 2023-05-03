Watch Live
Pakistan set 288 runs target for New Zealand in third ODI

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam scored half-centuries
Samaa Web Desk May 03, 2023
<p>Babar Azam raises his bat after scoring century in third ODI. PHOTO: PCB</p>

Pakistan Cricket Team set New Zealand a target of 288 runs in the third ODI in National Bank Arena in Karachi as Imam-ul-Haq top scored with 90 runs whereas skipper Babar Azam played a knock of 54 runs.

Fakhar Zaman, who had scored centuries in last three matches, was first wicket to fall after scoring 19 runs whereas the opening partnership lasted for 37 runs.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq had a century partnership for the second wicket, as Babar Azam scored eighth fifty in last 11 ODI innings.

He was bowled by Matt Henry after scoring 54 runs whereas Imam-ul-Haq also missed his century by just 10 runs as Adam Milne bowled him.

Agha Salman and Muhammad Rizwan added 54 runs for the fifth wicket partnership, as they scored 31 and 32 runs respectively.

Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz remained not out on 21 and 11 runs respectively and Pakistan ended the innings with 287 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Pakistan are already 2-0 up in the series and will win first ODI series against New Zealand since 2011, if the visitors fail to chase the target of 288 runs.

