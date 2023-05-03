Pakistan beat New Zealand by 26 runs to take unassailable lead of 3-0

Pakistan Cricket Team won ODI series against New Zealand after 12 years, as they took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series, by winning the third ODI by 26 runs.

Pakistan had beaten New Zealand last time in 2011, when Misbah-ul-Haq led side won 3-2 in New Zealand, whereas Pakistan are two wins away from becoming World No.1 team now.

New Zealand batting

New Zealand were given a great start by their openers in pursuit of 288, as Will Young and Tom Blundell added 83 runs for the first wicket.

Will Young was the first wicket to fall when he got run out after scoring 33 runs. Muhammad Wasim dismissed Daryl Mitchell for 21 runs whereas Tom Blundell got run out after scoring 65 runs.

New Zealand lost five wickets for 171 runs as Mark Chapman and Henry Nicholls were dismissed in back to back overs.

It looked like the match was over for New Zealand but Cole McConchie fought till the end and scored half-century on his debut.

The batters were dismissed from the other end and Cole McConchie stayed not out for 64 runs.

Shaheen Shah, Naseem Shah and Muhammad Wasim junior took two wickets each as New Zealand were bowled for 261 runs.

Pakistan batting

Fakhar Zaman, who had scored centuries in last three matches, was first wicket to fall after scoring 19 runs whereas the opening partnership lasted for 37 runs.

Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq had a century partnership for the second wicket, as Babar Azam scored eighth fifty in last 11 ODI innings.

He was bowled by Matt Henry after scoring 54 runs whereas Imam-ul-Haq also missed his century by just 10 runs as Adam Milne bowled him.

Agha Salman and Muhammad Rizwan added 54 runs for the fifth wicket partnership, as they scored 31 and 32 runs respectively.

Shadab Khan and Muhammad Nawaz remained not out on 21 and 11 runs respectively and Pakistan ended the innings with 287 runs for the loss of six wickets.

Pakistan are already 2-0 up in the series and will win first ODI series against New Zealand since 2011, if the visitors fail to chase the target of 288 runs.