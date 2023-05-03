PM Shehbaz to hold consultation with Nawaz on elections

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will on Thursday (tomorrow) meet his Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The prime minister is visiting United Kingdom to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III.

During the meeting, consultation will be held on differences between the allied parties regarding holding elections on the same day in the country. Apart from this, they will also hold consultation on whether or not to participate in the election as an alliance with the allied parties.

In addition to the one-on-one meeting between the PML-N supremo and the prime minister, a party meeting will also be held, in which Maryam Nawaz, Rana Sanaullah, Khawaja Asif and other party leaders will participate through video link.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz had left for London from Lahore on three-day official visit.