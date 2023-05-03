Govt initiates plan to abolish cantonments across country

The Indian government has initiated a plan to abolish the 62 cantonments across the country, calling them “archaic colonial legacies”.

The Times of India first reported the proposed plan in 2018 when General Bipin Rawat was the Army chief.

The Yol Cantonment in Himachal Pradesh has already been disbanded, with the military areas converted into “exclusive military stations” and civilian areas merged with local municipalities.

The plan aims to simplify land management, prevent encroachments, and reduce the strain on the defence budget.

The move was first proposed in 2018, and the Ministry of Defence (MoD) had abruptly rescinded cantonment board elections across the country on March 17, 2023, without citing any reason.

The MoD said that the Army had suggested the excision of civil areas of cantonments and converting military pockets into military stations.

Defence officials have strongly defended the move, arguing that civilians living in cantonments were previously unable to access welfare schemes from state governments through municipalities.

With the bifurcation plan, they will now have the opportunity to avail these schemes.

The Army will also be able to concentrate on the development of military stations, strengthen their security, and simplify their land management. The official added, “Cantonments have become unmanageable, with neither the military nor the civilians being happy. There is always a tussle between them.”

Of the almost 18 lakh acres of land owned by the MoD in the country, around 1.6 lakh acres fall in the 62 cantonments in 19 states. Most of these cantonments were established before Independence and were situated far from populated areas or on the outskirts of towns.

However, with the growing urbanization and population explosion, cantonments have become prime property within cities.

The new cantonment-bifurcation plan has already been executed at Yol, with the defence ministry issuing the notification for it on April 27. Nasirabad Cantonment in Rajasthan is next on the list, and others will follow, with demarcation between civil and military areas being the determining factor.

The plan has generated controversy in the past, with critics claiming that the powerful politician-builder lobby was eyeing the sprawling cantonments after virtually running out of lucrative land in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Ambala, and others.

However, defence officials maintain that the move will help civilians in cantonments and reduce the friction between military and civilian authorities, as well as the strain on the defence budget.