Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq level Pakistan’s partnership record

Pakistan Cricket Team’s captain Babar Azam got his name registered in the history books once again as he levelled Pakistan’s record for most century partnerships with his friend Imam-ul-Haq.

In the third ODI against New Zealand, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq scored ninth century partnership in their 31st innings together.

Before them, Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf held the record for scoring nine century partnership in 68 innings together.

Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan had an average of 44.69 for their partnerships whereas Babar and Imam have an average of 73.86.

The world record for most century partnerships is held by Sachin Tendulkar and Saurav Ganguly, who had 26 century partnerships together.

Babar Azam is on verge of breaking another big world record, as he has 4981 runs in ODI cricket and needs only 19 runs in last two matches of the ongoing series, to become fastest batter to reach 5000 ODI runs.

The world record is currently held by Hashim Amla, who scored 5000 ODI runs in 101 innings. Babar Azam has 4981 runs in 96 innings.