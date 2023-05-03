Asim Azhar to make international debut with Astrid S’s for “Darkest Hour”

Asim Azhar, a popular Pakistani singer, is set to make his debut on the international music scene with his first-ever collaboration with a foreign artist. The talented musician will be joining forces with Norwegian singer and songwriter Astrid S on the new version of her song, Darkest Hour.

Azhar, who has been making waves in Pakistan and around the world with his chart-topping hits such as Dard and Ghalat Fehmi, is currently on tour in the United States and the United Kingdom. He announced the exciting news of his first global collaboration on his Instagram Story and teased that the song will be releasing soon.

Astrid S, who shared the news first on her Instagram account, expressed her excitement about working with Azhar. She stated, “I’m exploding [with] excitement! Asim Azhar is joining me on Darkest Hour for his first global collab!” She also shared a preview of the song, featuring Azhar singing in both Urdu and English.

The collaboration is speculated to have come about as a result of both artists being signed under the same global label. Azhar is signed under Universal Music India, while Astrid S is signed under Universal Music. Universal Music Norway also shared a sneak peek of the song on their social media.

The collaboration with Astrid S marks a significant milestone in Azhar’s career, as he continues to build his reputation as one of Pakistan’s most promising young artists. Azhar’s soulful voice and impressive range have already captured the hearts of fans in his home country, and this new collaboration will undoubtedly introduce him to a wider audience.

The teaser of Darkest Hour has already generated a lot of buzz among fans of both artists, and the full version is eagerly awaited. This collaboration is just the latest example of the growing trend of artists from different parts of the world coming together to create music that transcends borders and cultures.

In conclusion, Asim Azhar’s collaboration with Astrid S on Darkest Hour is an exciting development for both artists and their fans. It is a testament to the power of music to bring people from different parts of the world together and create something truly beautiful. Fans cannot wait to see what these two talented artists will create together and are eagerly anticipating the full release of the song.