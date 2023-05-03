SC abolishes verification precondition for passports, NICs of Hazara community

The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday ruled to abolish the verification requirement for issuing passports and identity cards to the Hazara community.

This decision was made during a hearing on the suo moto notice against the target killings of the Hazara community.

During the hearing, Justice Athar Minullah inquired about the status of the community’s problems.

The community’s lawyer responded that while progress had been made, issues related to bank accounts and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) still needed to be resolved.

The Additional Attorney General (AAG) informed the court that the federal government had submitted its reply and that the problems of creating bank accounts, passports, and identity cards for the Hazara community had been resolved.

As a result, Hazara community members will no longer need any kind of verification to obtain passports and identity cards.

In addition to abolishing the verification requirement, the court also ordered that Hazara community members arriving from Europe and Australia should not be harassed at Quetta Airport.

Furthermore, the interior ministry was directed to cooperate with the Balochistan government to recover Ali Raza, who had been kidnapped. On the basis of the federal government’s assurance that it would continue to work towards solving the remaining issues faced by the Hazara community, the apex the court disposed of the case.