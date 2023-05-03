King Khan to star alongside Salman Khan for ‘Tiger 3’

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to join the cast of the upcoming spy thriller movie “Tiger 3” which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. According to reports, the actor will begin shooting for the film on May 8, 2023.

“Tiger 3” is the third installment in the popular “Tiger” franchise, which is known for its high-octane action sequences and thrilling plot. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is produced by Yash Raj Films.

Shah Rukh Khan has previously worked with Salman Khan in films like “Karan Arjun” and “Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam”. This will be his first collaboration with Katrina Kaif.

The news of Shah Rukh Khan joining the cast of “Tiger 3” has created a buzz among fans of the two actors. Social media has been flooded with messages of excitement and anticipation.

Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in the movie “Zero” in 2018, has been away from the big screen for a while. Fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback and “Tiger 3” seems like the perfect opportunity for the actor to make a grand return.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have already started shooting for “Tiger 3” in Mumbai. The movie is expected to have a global release in 2024.

With the addition of Shah Rukh Khan to the cast, the hype and anticipation for “Tiger 3” has only increased. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the trio of Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen.