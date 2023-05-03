Kremlin says Kyiv attempted an assassination of Putin

The Kremlin said on Wednesday it shot down two drones launched by Ukraine and accused Kyiv of attempting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Two unmanned vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin… the devices were put out of action,” the Kremlin said in a statement, calling the operation “a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the life of the President of the Russian Federation.”

Putin was not injured and there was no material damage to the Kremlin buildings, Russian officials were quoted by Reuters as saying.

The Kremlin warned that Russia reserves the right to retaliate and that it viewed the alleged assault as a “terrorist” attack.

Kremlin says May 9 parade in Moscow going ahead despite drone attack: agencies

“The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade,” state news outlet RIA reported.

It said Putin had not changed his schedule and was working as usual.

An unverified video circulating on Russian social media, including the channel of the military news outlet Zvezda showed pale smoke rising behind the main Kremlin Palace in the walled citadel after the purported incident.