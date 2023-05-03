India to discontinue cantonments, transform them into military stations

India is set to convert 62 cantonments around the country into “exclusive military stations”, it was revealed on Wednesday.

According to The Times of India, the plan is to carve out the military areas in all cantonments and convert them into “exclusive military stations”, with the Indian army exercising “absolute control” over them.

The civilian areas will be merged with local municipalities, which will be responsible for their maintenance.

The first cantonment to be renamed a military station is Yol in India’s northern Himachal Pradesh state, with Secunderabad in Telangana and Nasirabad in Rajasthan among the cantonments set to shrink.

Officials familiar with the development said that the carving out of military stations by merging civilian areas with the local civic bodies will benefit all stakeholders, as civilians who are not getting access to state government welfare schemes through the municipal corporations and municipalities will be able to avail the schemes after civilian areas become part of the local bodies, and the army will also be able to focus more on the development of the military stations.