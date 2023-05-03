Watch Live
PAC summons Supreme Court’s registrar on May 16

PAC decides to audit the apex court from 2010 to 2021
Zaheer Ali Khan May 03, 2023
<p>PHOTO/FILE</p>

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Noor Alam Khan on Wednesday summoned the Registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on May 16 (Tuesday).

Noor Alam claimed he would issue a warrant against registrar if he would not appear before the PAC.

He said PAC decided to audit the Supreme Court from 2010 to 2021.

He said auditor-general’s directive to present comparison of salary of Supreme Court judges, president, prime minister and federal ministers.

Noor Alam said 190 million pound records have been requested from the UK’s National Crime Agency.

