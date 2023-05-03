Earthquake jolts different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Earthquake jolted different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Buner, Malaknad and Swat valley.

According to US Geological survey, a 5.2 magnitude earthquake took place 43km South of Jurm city of Badakhshan province Afghanistan. The depth was 188km.

Earlier, Urban Search and Rescue Team of the Pakistan Army was awarded special recognition by the Turkish government for their outstanding professional services during the earthquake crisis in Turkey.

The team leader of the Pakistan Army received the award from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a special ceremony held in Ankara, the capital of Turkey.

The Pakistan Army relief team was dispatched to Turkey on February 7, comprising 33 members, who remained in the earthquake affected areas till February 22.