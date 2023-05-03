Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

After extension, Gen Bajwa had newfound love for PML-N: Imran

Again accuses ex-army chief of playing 'double game' with PTI
Samaa Web Desk May 03, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Photo: file</p>

Photo: file

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again pointed his guns towards former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and accused him of playing a ‘double game’ with the PTI.

In an interview to a private TV channel, the former prime minister reiterated that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved at the behest of retired Gen Bajwa.

Also Read: Toshakhana case hearing adjourned again as Imran’s counsel fails to show up

He claimed that the former army chief kept them in the dark and left them hanging in the balance while committing that elections would be held.

After the extension, Imran claimed, “a different General Bajwa was seen”.

Also Read: Judicial Complex vandalism: Imran, PTI leaders’ interim bail extended till 17th

“After the extension, he had newfound love for the PML-N,” the PTI chief remarked.

He also alleged that the National Accountability Bureau was under the then army chief’s control, who halted the process of accountability.

Imran Khan

PTI

elections

Pakistan Army

army chief

General (retd) Qamar Bajwa

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div