After extension, Gen Bajwa had newfound love for PML-N: Imran

PTI Chairman Imran Khan has once again pointed his guns towards former army chief retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, and accused him of playing a ‘double game’ with the PTI.

In an interview to a private TV channel, the former prime minister reiterated that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were dissolved at the behest of retired Gen Bajwa.

He claimed that the former army chief kept them in the dark and left them hanging in the balance while committing that elections would be held.

After the extension, Imran claimed, “a different General Bajwa was seen”.

“After the extension, he had newfound love for the PML-N,” the PTI chief remarked.

He also alleged that the National Accountability Bureau was under the then army chief’s control, who halted the process of accountability.