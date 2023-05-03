Watch Live
Swelling in injured leg: Doctors ‘advise’ Imran to limit movement

As per PTI sources, Imran suffered swelling, pain due to pushing and shoving during LHC appearance
Qazafi Butt May 03, 2023
<p>PTI Chairman Imran Khan addresses the nation via video at Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore after undergoing a medical procedure there to remove bullet fragments from his legs. Photo: AFP/FILE</p>

Doctors have reportedly advised Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan to limit his activities after they found swelling in his injured leg.

According to PTI sources, the party chief’s leg suffered swelling and pain due to the pushing and shoving during his appearance at the Lahore High Court on Tuesday.

Later that night, Imran Khan had his medical check-up done from Shaukat Khanum Hospital.

A panel of Shaukat Khanum doctors advised the PTI chairman to limit his activities and also prohibited him from unnecessary movement and travel.

The doctors said if Imran Khan did not rest, the swelling in his leg would exacerbate.

Reacting to the reports of doctors advising Imran rest, PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz questioned if the stress on the leg was only caused at the time of attending court hearings, and not rallies.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also tweeted that first the leg was plastered then a ‘bucket’ worn over the head, but everything was alright when the rally was held in Lahore.

He added that in order to avoid appearing before the court and police, a government hospital carries out a medical examination.

