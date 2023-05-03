Budget likely to be delayed to second of week of June

The federal budget for the new financial year has been proposed to be presented in the second week of June, unlike past practices of its presentation in the first week of the month.

Sources say the non-revival of the IMF program has caused a delay in the presentation of the budget.

Finance Ministry officials say the budget is likely to be presented in parliament on June 9 or 10.

Earlier, it was proposed to present the budget in the first week of June, and the release of the National Economic Survey has been proposed on June 8.

The meeting of the National Economic Council is likely to be convened in the first week of June. The meeting will be presided over by the prime minister.

A meeting of the Annual Planning Coordination Committee has been scheduled for mid-May to prepare the outline of the development budget.

The federal development budget is likely to be raised by Rs250 billion for the next financial year.

In the next financial year, the development budget of the federation may exceed 900 billion rupees