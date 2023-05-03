U.S. expresses confidence on Pakistan’s economic policies

US Embassy Chargé d'affaires Andrew Schofer called on Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday and discussed overall economic situation.

Both sides discussed bilateral relations between Pakistan and USA in economic and trade fields.

US Embassy Chargé d'affaires Andrew Schofer expressed confidence in Pakistan's policies and programs and assured his support to advance economic and trade relations.

Finance minister informed about the country's economy and the challenges faced and also informed the Mr. Andrew about ongoing program of the International Monitory Fund IMF.

It is pertinent to note that IMF and Pakistan are holding negotiations for the ninth review of the IMF for release of $1.1 billion as part to revive loan programme.

Ishaq Dar said government is committed to complete IMF programme.

The finance minister reiterated to further expand bilateral trade and investment relations with the United States.