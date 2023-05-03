Elite Force man martyred, as police claim dacoit gangs surrender in Rajanpur

On the 25th day of the grand operation of the police in the katcha area of Punjab, an Elite Force official was martyred, as several groups and criminal elements started to surrender.

Five members of the Umrani and Qaisrani gangs surrendered, while three dacoits were killed in Chak Umrani in Rajanpur.

Also Read: Police claim progress in eliminating dacoits’ hideouts in katcha area of RYK

Police claim that five operatives of the Umrani and Qaisrani gangs HAVE laid down their arms.

Those who surrendered were identified as Iqbal Qaisrani, Ali Nawaz Umrani, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Rasheed Umrani and Shahid Umrani.

The suspects were involved in heinous crimes like robbery, murder, attempted murder, firing on police, kidnapping for ransom.

The number of suspects arrested in the operation has increased to 33, while one official of the Elite Force was martyred in an exchange of fire between the police and dacoits in Chak Umrani in Rajanpur.

Three robbers were also killed.

The Punjab police chief says the writ of state will be restored in any case. He also vowed to eliminate criminals from the area.